Pakistan blank HK to enter final

From our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan moved into the final of the 19th Asian Junior Squash Team Championship beating Hong Kong 2-0 in the semi-finals in Pattaya, Thailand, on Saturday.

Pakistan won the first two matches with Farhan Hashmi and Abbas Zeb at their best.

But Farhan had to work hard to beat Wai Lok 6-11, 11-6, 13-11, 5-11, 11-9 in a battle that lasted over an hour.Abbas accounted for Chun Yet Long in straight games 11-5, 11-1, 11-3 to earn Pakistan a spot in the final. Pakistan will play Malaysia or India in the final on Sunday.