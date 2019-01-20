close
Sun Jan 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 20, 2019

Task Force submits report to IPC minister

Sports

January 20, 2019

From our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: The Task Force on Sports headed by Ehsan Mani has submitted its final findings with Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister who now holds final authority to announce the salient features of recommendations after getting them approved from the top.

Mani, who is also chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), confirmed to ‘The News’ that it would be up to IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza to announce details. “I have handed over the final findings with the Minister IPC and she has the authority to announce the details,” he said.

Later talking to media at Marghazar Ground, the PCB chief expressed his concern over the slow progress of women cricket. “Talent in women cricket is not coming up. More efforts are required in this respect as women sports hold great importance for the country,” he said.

Mani said there was a need to inculcate sports culture in Pakistan. “Nowhere in the world are sports run through government money. Federations have to look to generate their own funds,” he said. “Accountability and self-assessment is a must in sports,” he added.

He hoped that all PSL matches would be organised in Pakistan within the next three years. “Next year almost half of the PSL would be held in Pakistan,” he claimed.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports