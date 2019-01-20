SPEL Pakistan installs robotic system

LAHORE: SPEL has become the first Pakistani industrial group to have installed robots to work its assembly lines, a statement said on Saturday.

The industrial robotic system was jointly inaugurated by Honda Cars Pakistan Limited President and Chief Executive Officer Hironbou Yoshimura and EDB Chairman Almas Hyder.

Yoshimura said that the installation of industrial robotic system is an impressive initiative, adding that as Pakistan’s auto market has huge potential they want to enhance business here.

Hyder said that the global industrial robot market is expected to grow at the rate of around nine percent, as need for automation is rising.

“Robotics and automation are key areas of focus, both as a potential new growth area, and as enablers to help our enterprises adopt advanced manufacturing processes to increase productivity,” he added.

SPEL has produced miracles after its foundation and introduced many items first time in Pakistan, he said, adding that the SPEL Group has laid the foundation by installing industrial robotic system and other sectors should follow the footprints, as future is connected with the technological advancement.