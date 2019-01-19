UoL win inter-varsity ski crown

NALTAR: University of Lahore (UoL) on Friday won 5th All Pakistan HEC Inter-Varsity Men’s Ski Championship that concluded here at PAF Ski Resort Friday, says a press release.

For the very first time the event has been conducted in Naltar, as in the past it used to be held in Kalabagh. A total of 24 students from 8 universities from across the country competed in slalom and giant slalom categories. A large number of spectators and ski lovers witnessed the event at the picturesque ski resort.

The prize distribution ceremony of the championship was held at the end of the event. Gilgit-Baltistan Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi was the chief guest on the occasion.

University of Lahore was adjudged the winner of the championship while University of Punjab clinched the silver medal. Karakoram University of Gilgit-Baltistan grabbed third position in the competition.