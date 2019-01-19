Ahmed crowned BD Golf champ

LAHORE: Ahmed Baig, star amateur of Pakistan Golf, prevailed over the top champions of Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan to appear as the vanquished one in the Bangladesh Open Amateur Golf Championship 2019 held at the Kurmitola Golf Course in Dhaka on Friday.

According to information available here the competition for the national title of Bangladesh was held over four days from January 15 to 18. Through perfection in shot making and application of golfing skills Ahmed Baig dominated the race for the national title of Bangladesh and accomplished what he sought out to achieve. No doubt the local champions put in a tremendous effort but Ahmed Baig was in a class of his own and displayed adequate flair and flourish to emerge as the Bangladesh national title holder for 2019.

Speaking over the phone from Dhaka, Ahmed Baig thanked the Pakistan Golf Federation and its President Lt Gen (retd) Hilal Hussain for giving him this opportunity to compete overseas and show his capabilities. Ahmed Baig was delighted by the fact that he has again brought honors for his country at the international level.

During the course of four days of this championship Ahmed was accurate off the tees and flawless from the fairways. First round was a little less elegant as putting let him down but then the second, third and fourth rounds were simply superb and his control and command was remarkable.

His scores for the four rounds were 76, 71, 72 and 70 with an overall aggregate of 289 one over par. His nearest challenger was M Shamrat of Bangladesh who ended up as the runner-up with a four days aggregate score of 296. Third position went to Sukra Bahadur of Nepal with a score of 298.