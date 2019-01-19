Police ‘favouring accused’

A complainant has accused Hadyara police of favouring the accused, son of a senior bureaucrat, involved in an attempt to murder.

Malik Musawar, elder brother of injured Zeeshan Awnar, claimed that the local police was not cooperating with them as the alleged main accused Suleman’s father is a senior bureaucrat and was influencing the police. He accused DG Katchi Abadies of using his position to influence the case and also tried to change the facts of Medico Legal Report.

Moreover, the police also pressurised them to change the facts in the FIR, he said and added the police asked them to name a constable as main accused instead of Suleman Warraich who shot and injured the complainant’s younger brother Zeeshan Awnar about three weeks ago in Hadyara police limits. When contacted, Shoaib Warraich denied that he used his position to influence the case or pressurising the complainant party. He said “I only want justice and merit-based investigation. Zeeshan and his accomplices had brutally beaten up my son Suleman over a petty issue. My son made a call on 15 and the local police reached the spot. On seeing the police, Zeeshan and his friends tried to escape. When police signaled them to stop, instead of stopping their vehicles, they accelerated the speed. One of the policemen opened fire to stop them, resultantly Zeeshan sustained bullet wounds”. Investigation Officer Rana Sajid dispelled the impression of being influenced by high-ups. “Actually the complainant has mentioned wrong COD No-6657445 in the FIR which has caused delay in obtaining the Medico Legal Report. It is a clerical mistake and will be addressed soon. How can I complete investigation without the Medico Legal Report?” he maintained.