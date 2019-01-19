Business moguls to form CPEC advisory council

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday instructed the establishment of a CPEC Business Advisory Council consisting of leading Pakistani business executives to create an interface with the private sector.

The prime minister made these directions during a meeting to review the progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor and set targets for short to mid-term phase, focusing on cooperation in industrial, socio-economic, agriculture development and Gwadar.

Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Khusro Bakhtiar briefed the participants on the outcome of the 8th CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting and progress on the projects.

It was decided to make the period as a phase of industrial cooperation, socio-economic and agriculture sector development. Timelines for the development of prioritised special economic zones (SEZs) were finalised to ensure groundbreaking in the first half of 2019.

The prime minister directed to make full use of Chinese investors’ visits this year, promote awareness among investors on Pakistan’s tax policies, market SEZs aligned with its development and ensure ease of doing business. It was directed that a timeline-based policy on provision of utilities to SEZs be prepared at the earliest.

It was decided to promote joint ventures in petrochemicals, iron and steel, food and agriculture. The prime minister instructed that development of the corridor should continue with priority to the development of the western route. It was emphasised that infrastructure development needs a policy of pragmatism and due financial diligence. In the same spirit, a high-level committee comprising ministers for Planning, Railway and Finance was formed to finalise modalities on Pakistan Railways ML-1 -- the strategic project of CPEC.

The premier directed that Pakistan side should finalise a roadmap for promoting agriculture sector, inviting Chinese companies to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan and leverage agro value chains. He directed that development of Gwadar should be planned as a smart port city to make it a trans-shipment and petro-chemical hub.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to establish a special cell at the Board of Investment (BOI) for the housing projects for provision of guidance and assistance to foreign investors. Prime Minister Imran Khan, while chairing a review meeting on progress made so far in Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP) here at the Prime Minister's Office, emphasised to finalise the foreclosure laws with the assistance of the attorney general.

The prime minister was informed that work on the establishment of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority has almost been completed. Financing model for purchase of homes and work on associated tax exemptions is also nearing completion.

The meeting was apprised that work on construction of 25,000 housing units at the federal level in Lahore and Islamabad will be started soon. Punjab Minister for Housing Mehmoodur Rashid informed the meeting that the housing projects will be started soon at Renala Khurd, Chishtian and Lodhran in the province.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan called for early establishment of a commission of inquiry to investigate human rights abuses in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK), as recommended by the United Nations.

The prime minister made this call while talking to President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa, who called on him here. Imran drew the attention of the UNGA president to the massive human rights violations in the IHK that had been documented in the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights report of June 2018.

Referring to blasphemous caricatures, the prime minister conveyed the deep anguish of the people of Pakistan on such attempts to hurt the feelings of billions of Muslims. The prime minister urged the UNGA president to play her role in dissuading elements that carried out such hurtful acts.

During the meeting, the importance of building harmony and inter-religious understanding and dialogue was also emphasised. Imran commended Maria Fernanda for her leadership and efforts aimed at empowering the disadvantaged and marginalised people and he pointed out that these priorities were in tune with the government's people-centric agenda. He also briefed the UNGA president about the government's plans for creation of jobs for young Pakistanis by launching a massive poverty alleviation programme, five million housing units and billion tree tsunami.

The UNGA president expressed deep appreciation to the prime minister for pursuing an agenda that is anchored in the welfare of people. She lauded Pakistan's efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and its exemplary hospitality of millions of Afghan refugees.

Maria Fernanda also called on President Dr Arif Alvi here. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi were also present in the meeting.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad also called on Imran Khan and briefed him on his recent visits to the region to muster support for the Afghan reconciliation process.

Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan's commitment to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan. A Pakistani-American and Republican Party activist and worker Sajid Tarar and an American cricketer Jessy Singh also called on the premier. Governor Jessy Singh, on behalf of the Sikh community, thanked the prime minister for the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain, Abu Zar Bukhari and Raja Nazeer Husain also had meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister's office where Adviser for Trade Abdul Razak Dawood, special assistants to PM Naeemul Haq and Iftikhar Durrani were also present. They discussed issues relating to promotion of textile sector and proposals for enhancing of exports.