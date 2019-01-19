close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2019

Two ASWJ workers injured in attack

Karachi

Two workers of the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) were injured in a firing incident in Sohrab Goth on Friday.

The incident took place near Al-Asif Square in the limits of the Sachal police station. Reacting to the information, an extra contingent of law enforcers, including police and Rangers, reached the site and collected evidence.

Police said the victims were travelling on a motorcycle when some unidentified persons opened fire at them and escaped. The injured persons were identified as 33-year-old Abdul Wahid and 27-year-old Momin Shah and they were initially shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital but later moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

ASWJ leader Maulana Aurangzaib Farooqi said the victims were their workers and claimed that the victims were shot four times. “The attacks on the ASWJ workers are not tolerable. If the suspects are not arrested, we will be compelled to stage a protest outside the Chief Minister’s House.” He said the assailants targeted the ASWJ workers when they were returning home after attending a conference.

