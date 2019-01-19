Prince Philip ‘shocked and shaken’ after crash

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II’s 97-year-old husband Prince Philip emerged "shocked and shaken" but unhurt from a car crash that rolled his Land Rover and stirred a debate in Britain on Friday about old age and driving.

A nine-month-old baby who was in the back seat of the other car, a Kia hatchback, was also uninjured, while one woman in the vehicle broke her wrist and the other cut her knee, local police said.

"We are aware of the public interest in this case, however, as with any other investigation it would be inappropriate to speculate on the causes of the collision until an investigation is carried out," a police statement said. Images published by the British media showed a dark Land Rover on its side by the curb, driver’s side down, its windscreen smashed, glass and metal debris scattered across a road running by a leafy park.

"I was driving home and I saw a car, a black (Land) Rover come out from a side road and it rolled," witness Roy Warne told BBC Radio on Friday. The Land Rover "was turning on its side over and over," he told The Sun newspaper in a separate interview. He said one of the two women in the Kia "was the mother of the child and she was quite upset".