Pak U16 team thrash Aussies to clinch series

LAHORE: Pakistan under-16 team registered a convincing six-wicket win over their Australian counterparts and clinched the five-match one-day series 3-2 at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Friday.

Opener Sameer Saqib scored a fine half-century to help Pakistan race to the 213-run target with 23 balls to spare.Sameer made 56 with the help of five fours. He featured in a 46-run opening stand with Ali Hassan (27) before adding 71 runs with captain Umer Eman (36).

The chase was duly completed by the pair of Kashif Ali (31) and Rizwan Mehmood (27), who put on 58 runs for their unbroken fifth-wicket partnership.Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 212 in 47.5 overs. Opener Ryley Smith hit 95 off 125 balls with seven fours and two sixes.

Smith added 97 runs for the third wicket with McFadyen, who scored a watchful 37 off 64 balls. The two had come together after Pakistan’s opening bowlers had reduced the tourists to 15-2 inside four overs.

Ahmed Khan captured 2-25 to finish the series with 13 wickets. Umer also bowled well and took 2-32.The teams will now lock horns in the one-off Twenty20 match on Sunday (tomorrow).