For the love of books

Despite the diminishing interest in books in our society, it is heartening to see that literature and a culture of reading still hold a high place in today’s Pakistan. Each year, we are fortunate to have the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) which focuses on promoting books in society.

The event features panel discussions focusing on a range of subjects, English and Urdu mushaira, and a book fair, among other things. Being a literature enthusiast, I am really excited for this year’s KLF as it is going to be the ten year celebration of the festival.

Nuzair A Virani

Karachi