close
Sat Jan 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 19, 2019

For the love of books

Newspost

January 19, 2019

Despite the diminishing interest in books in our society, it is heartening to see that literature and a culture of reading still hold a high place in today’s Pakistan. Each year, we are fortunate to have the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) which focuses on promoting books in society.

The event features panel discussions focusing on a range of subjects, English and Urdu mushaira, and a book fair, among other things. Being a literature enthusiast, I am really excited for this year’s KLF as it is going to be the ten year celebration of the festival.

Nuzair A Virani

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost