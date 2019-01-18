CM directs mechanism for recruitment to vacancies

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed to formulate a mechanism for recruitment to the newly-created and fresh vacancies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) through National Testing Services (NTS).

“It was the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to ensure transparency in all public sector institutions,” he added. He was presiding over the 13th meeting of the Board of Directors of KP-TEVTA at Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said a handout.

Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, administrative secretaries of departments concerned, members of the BoD, and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the implementation status on the decisions of the previous meeting of the Board of Directors, the way forward and ongoing activities under the TEVTA. A number of decisions were taken in the meeting.

The meeting was informed about the chief minister free technical education programme and told that provincial government had allocated funds to the tune of Rs 700 million for imparting free technical education training to the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Implementation of this programme had been started during the financial year 2011.

The programme was implemented in three different phases with the physical targets to train 3500 number of youth under the programme.Resultantly, 3,233 youth had been trained with the total cost of Rs 400 million.

The saved amount of Rs300 million is available but the training programme was halted since October 2017.

The chief minister on the proposal of board approved restarting of the training programme to utilise the available amount for short terms training of the youth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including newly merged tribal districts under which approximately 400 youth can be trained.

DI Khan to have agriculture research centre, 2 industrial zones: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that an agriculture research centre and two industrial zones will be established in Dera Ismail Khan.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding development and non-development activities in Dera Ismail Khan at Chief Minister’s Secretariat here, said a handout.

The chief minister agreed for the establishment of the national park and launching a campaign of the plantation of olive trees, the establishment of Private Shelter home and also welcomed the initiatives of establishing private a shelter home in Dera Ismail Khan with the cooperation of donors. He approved the upgrading of the Category D-Hospital of DI Khan.

The chief minister also agreed to hold Markhor Trophy at Dera Ismail Khan. He directed the officials to resolve all the issues related to the Waran Canal.

Mahmood Khan said irrigation and Wapda should work out on 6the issues of Waran Canal so as to ensure smooth flow of water for irrigating 80 thousand acre agriculture land of Dera Ismail Khan.

The meeting was briefed about the beautification of Dera Ismail Khan Project, sugarcane growers subsidy issue, sugarcane cess fund, national park, Chashma lift Canal Project, Private Shelter Home, Safe City Project, Health, Education and other issues of the district.