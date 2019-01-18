close
Fri Jan 18, 2019
January 18, 2019

US delegation discusses Afghan peace process with COAS

January 18, 2019

RAWALPINDI: A US delegation headed by Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and General Austin Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission, met Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the GHQ. Regional security environment and Afghan peace and reconciliation process was discussed during the meeting, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. The delegation appreciated Pakistan’s efforts towards peace process. It is understood that besides Afghan peace process with particular reference Pakistan’s vital role for reconciliation, border management was also discussed. General Bajwa reiterated that peace in Afghanistan was important for Pakistan and assured continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region. Lisa Curtis, Deputy Assistant to US President and senior director for South and Central Asia and US charge d’affaires to Pakistan were also present. The US delegation led by Zalmay Khalilzad reached Pakistan on Thursday as a part of his efforts to broker deal with Afghan Taliban.

