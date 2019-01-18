PML-N’s first 5 months worst than PTI’s: Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N had deceived the people while the first five months of the PML-N government were worst than ours.

Talking to journalists during his condolence visit to Punjab Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khichi and MNA Orangzeb Khichi’s house on the death of their mother at Mailsi on Thursday, he said the PTI was fighting against corruption. He said the previous rulers isolated the country in foreign affairs at the international level. The PML-N government did not appoint a regular foreign minister, which isolated the country internationally.

The country received baseless allegations from other countries but the PML-N did not defend the country at any level.

The PTI has deeply understood the competence of foreign policy and mainly focusing on foreign affairs as a priority. “Pakistan is improving the relationship with its neighbours and the world. The top priority of the PTI government is regional peace and playing a role of a mediator for resolution of Afghan affairs.”

The foreign minister said that the PTI inherited a fragile economy after coming into the power. The government has started foreign as well as economic diplomacy and all the foreign missions abroad have been directed to lobby for foreign investments in Pakistan, he said.

Qureshi said that the masses had shown trust on the PTI by giving a historical mandate and the party would honour it.