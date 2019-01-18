Munir Lions advance in Yasin Cricket

LAHORE: Munir Lions Club marched into the 2nd round of 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Ideal Club by 9 wickets at Township Ground. Scores: Ideal Club 120 all out in 20 overs (Kashif Rao 45, Sajjad Khan 38, Mujahid Shareef 20, Usman Ali 3/12, Hasnain Sajjad 2/12). Munir Lions 123/1 in 12.3 Overs (Shahwaiz Iqbal 57*,Usman Ali 53*).