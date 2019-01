QAT G-II: Thumping win for Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD: Faisalabad completed the formality beating Sialkot by eight wickets in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II match at the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad Thursday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 135 for 9, Sialkot were bowled out for 151 leaving Faisalabad to score 51 for win the match which they did for the loss of two wickets. Ehsan Adil finished with 7 for 41 and returned with the match figures of nine for 57.

Scores: Sialkot Region first innings 101 all out in 34.1 overs (Abdullah Shafiq 34, Shakeel Ansar 22, Khurram Shahzad 7-55, Ehsan Adil 2-16) and 151 all out in 37.5 overs (Faisal Khan 52, Asad Ali 25, Ehsan Adil 7-41) Faisalabad Region 202 all out in 66 overs (Ali Shan 54 not out, Misbah-ul-Haq 46, Bilawal Bhatti 3-35, Muhammad Ali 3-67, Raza Hassan 2-39) and 51-2 in 14.5 overs (Khurram Shahzad 24* Shahid Yousaf 2-18).Result: Faisalabad Region won by 8 wickets

Scores of other matches: At Mirpur Stadium, AJK: Hyderabad Region 315-9 in 83 overs (Muhammad Sulaman 73, Saad Khan 60, Azeem Ghumman 53, Zeeshan Gul 53, Muhammad Imran 4-64, Muhammad Junaid 4-116) and 149 all out in 45.1 overs (Lal Kumar 45, Atta Ullah 5-49, Kaleem Ullah 3-36) Bahawalpur Region 264 all out in 80 overs (Muhammad Umair 116 not out, Nouman Ali 4-80, Asif Mehmood 2-36, Asad Malik 2-37) and 106-4 in 25 overs (Moinuddin 29 not out, Nauman Ali 2-18).Result: Match Drawn

At NBP Stadium Karachi: Quetta Region 305-4 in 83 overs (Shahbaz Khan 136 not out, Shahzad Tareen 69, Nasir Khan 1-49, Saleem Mal 1-56, Ahmer Aziz 1-71) and 96-4 in 22 overs (Shahbaz Khan 27 not out, Hadayat Ullah 2-22) D.M Jamali Region 136 all out in 54.2 overs (Nasir Khan 22, Saleem Mal 22, Gohar Faiz 4-58, Aziz Ullah 3-25, Mohiuddin 2-33) After follow-on 2nd innings 261 all out in 102.2 overs (Aqib Junaid 61, Abid Ali 54, Mohammad Javid 4-78, Gohar Faiz 3-13, Shahzad Tareen 2-87). Result: Quetta Region won by 6 Wickets

At UBL Stadium Karachi: Abbottabad Region 244 all out in 59.1 overs (Aitzaz Habib 77, Sajjad Ali 55, Faraz Aziz 5-59, Muzammil Ali 2-39, Ali Asghar 2-78) and 237-6 decl in 52 overs (Kamran Ghulam 52, Sajjad Ali 51, Fawad Malook 41 not out, Ali Asghar 3-55, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-68) Larkana Region 153 all out in 62.5 overs (Asif Babar 39, Fawad Malook 4-25, Aitzaz Habib 4-40) and 243 all out in 79.4 overs (Faraz Aziz 73, Aamir Anwar 39, Fawad Malook 5-35, Bilal Shah 2-47, Aitzaz Habib 2-73). Result: Abbottabad Region won by 85 runs