Leading players move up in National U-21 Snooker

ISLAMABAD: Lading players moved into the second round of the Jubilee Insurance National Under-21 Snooker Championship that started at the PSB Snooker Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex on Thursday.

The event is being organized under Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA). Besides Muhammad Naseem Akhtar, former World Under-18 champion and defending champion, 37 players from all over Pakistan are participating in the week long Championship being held on league cum knock-out basis.

The participating players have been divided in eight different groups. At the end of league matches, two top players from each group will qualify for the pre-quarter finals (knock-out stage).

Results: Ammar Hussain Shah (KP) bt Abdul Aziz (Bal) 3-1 (57-44, 47-75, 62-49, 68-32); Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) bt Muzammil Khan (Sindh) 3-2 (40-73, 70-46, 71-49, 49-60, 71-36); Fahad Ghaffar (Isb) bt Gulam Mustafa (Bal) 3-0 (69-30, 68-31, 88-65) Shehryar Khan (Sindh) bt Umer Farooq (Pjb) 3-2 (77-51, 78-18, 22-71, 62-74, 70-02); Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Ali Zaman (Sindh) 3-0 (95-0 (52), 78-0(53), 62-01); Saad Khan (KP) bt Afsar Ali (KP) 3-0 (56-19, 66-33, 60-09); Muhammad Saleem (KP) bt Abdul Rehman (Sindh) 3-0 (81-15, 75-01, 70-03); Shaikh M. Mudassir (Pjb) bt Iftikhar Hussain (Bal) 3-0 (98-14, 74-39, 80-12); Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) bt Abdul Aziz (Bal) 3-1 (64-33, 2-54, 56-28, 66-17(66)); Usman Ahmed (Pjb) bt Ammar Hussain Shah (KP) 3-0 (63-28, 59-26, 85-25); Shehryar Khan (Sindh) bt Fahad Ghaffar (Isb) 3-1 (61-20, 46-59, 68-35, 67-43); Muhammad Rafiq (Kpk) bt Gulam Mustafa (Bal) 3-0 (77-21, 90-16, 89-64); Ali Zaman (Sindh) bt Afsar Ali (KP) 3-0 (75-31, 60-26, 46-39); Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Zohaib Khan (Bal) 3-0 (63-35, 63-13, 74-60); Muhammad Saleem (KP) bt Shaikh M. Mudassir (Pjb) 3-2 (46-60, 60-7, 66-50, 28-55, 65-12); Abdul Rehman (Sindh) bt Ameer Hamza (Sindh) 3-2 (26-64, 52-24, 19-40, 63-53, 68-54); Raees Ali Usama (Pjb) bt Muhammad Usama (Sindh) 3-0 (73-26, 71-26, 53-18); Ali Haider Pjb bt Sohaib Usman (Isb) 3-0 (66-31, 45-36, 61-22).