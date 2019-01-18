ITF official to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: As International Tennis Federation (ITF), Executive Director Development Luca Santilli has confirmed his visit to Pakistan on January 24, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) expects extra financial support from the world body to make up for the lost opportunity of failing to organize Davis Cup for almost ten years.

Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF confirmed to The News that the second in charge of ITF who virtually commands all the tennis development around the world would be arriving here on January 24.

Salim Saifullah said Pakistan lost crucial time of ITF support in recent past when the country was deprived of hosting Davis Cup. During his visit, Luca Santilli will formally inaugurate the newly-converted Centre Court and the four other Courts, resurfaced to international standards with Plexipave Cushion.

The ITF had last year approved a US$50,000.00 grant to the PTF as its contribution towards conversion of the five courts. Santilli will also officially launch the National Training Centre (NTC), which aims to provide the best, professional tennis training services in the country.

Luca Santilli is the ITF Executive Director, Tennis Development since 2016. He is responsible for reviewing, leading and implementing the ITF world development programmes in place in six regions around the world to ensure an effective and substantial impact on the growth of tennis where it is most needed.

Prior to his current role, Luca was responsible for the ITF juniors and seniors activities (2003-2015) world-wide including the coveted Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup by BNP Paribas Finals, the Youth Olympic Games tennis event (2010 & 2014) and the ITF Junior Masters created in 2015.