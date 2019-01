Disgraced Indian guru gets life for killing journalist

NEW DELHI: A disgraced religious sect leader was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday for murdering a journalist who exposed rampant sexual abuses by the powerful guru.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who headed the Dera Sacha Sauda sect with millions of followers worldwide, was convicted by the court last week on charges of ordering the killing in 2002. "The sentence will come into effect once he completes his ongoing jail term of 20 years on charges of rape," H.P.S Verma, prosecution lawyer, told AFP.

Verma said three other people along with the guru were also given life imprisonment by the court. Ram Chander Chhatrapati was shot outside his home after his local newspaper published an anonymous letter describing widespread sexual abuse by Singh at his luxurious sect headquarters in Punjab state.

Three of Singh’s close aides were also convicted by the court and sentenced to life in jail over the journalist’s murder. Prosecutors had demanded the death sentence for all four accused, including Singh. The 51-year-old was convicted in 2017 of raping two of his disciples, and sentenced to 20 years prison.