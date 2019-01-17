Australian towns among hottest spots on Earth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Australian towns were among the hottest places on Earth this week as a severe heatwave hit the continent´s south east, with forecasters warning of more record-breaking temperatures before the weekend.
The past four days were among the country´s top 10 warmest on record, with temperatures nearing 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in some spots, the Bureau of Meteorology said Wednesday.
"With South Australia breaking some all-time records yesterday, it would certainly put this region as one of the warmest parts of the world yesterday, if not the warmest," the bureau´s senior meteorologist Philip Perkins said.
