NHA to employ intelligent transport system on Motorway

Islamabad : In order to make Lahore-Abdul Hakeem a state of the art project an Intelligent Transport System (ITS) is being employed all along this Motorway, says a press release.

This was stated in a briefing session headed by National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik here on Wednesday.

Consultant of the project Abdul Basit and Chief Executive of China Railway 20 Co. Pakistan Private Limited Li Jieyong gave a detailed briefing. It was told that steps are underway for the earliest completion of Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway and that the latest digital system is employed at the project which includes handling emergencies, controlling traffic accidents, lane marking, placement of LED screens, electronic toll collection, weigh station system and installation of optic fiber cable as well as maximum civic and travelling facilities shall be ensured at service areas. High speed vehicles will be monitored through cameras. Such digital system shall also be installed along other motorways gradually.