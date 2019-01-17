close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 17, 2019

DPO meets ex-police employees

National

MUZAFFARGARH: District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Kishwar Wednesday met retired employees of police and enquired after their problems. Talking to the employees, the DPO said their problems would be resolved as a priority and their self respect would be maintained. The DPO said they were an asset for the police department and it was our duty to accord respect to them. He promised resolving their pension related issues with immediately.

