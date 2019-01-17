close
Thu Jan 17, 2019
Multan Police clinch basketball title

Sports

MULTAN: Multan Police team clinched Inter-Region Basketball Tournament title when they defeated Lahore Police in the final on Wednesday.According to a City Police spokesperson four teams, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan Police participated in the event. SSP operations Kashif Aslam distributed prizes after the final. He appreciated sports activities and said police not only protecting lives of citizens but also taking part in sports activities with a spirit of sportsmanship.

