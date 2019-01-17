CAA National Tennis title for Amman

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Amman Atique won the men’s singles title in the CAA National Tennis at the Islamabad Tennis Complex Courts Wednesday.
Amman got better of Subhan Saliq 6-3, 6-0 in a one-sided final to lift the crown. Subhan, however, earlier won the boys’ under-18 title besting Zalan Khan 7-5, 5-7, 6-2 in a three-set final.Col (retd) Gul Rehman, Secretary PTF, gave away the prizes after the event.
Results: Men’s singles: Amman Atique bt Subhan Saliq 6-3, 6-0.Men’s doubles: Aman Atique/Saifullah bt Moin Shan/Talha Waleed 7-5, 6-3Under-18 boys: Subhan Salik bt Zalan khan 7-5, 5-7, 6-2
Boys under 14: Uzaima Abdul Reham bt Bilal Asim 7-5, 7-5Girls under 18: Shamiza Durab bt Zainab Ali Raja 6-2, 6-1Ladies singles: Mahvish Chisti bt Fareeda Farooq 6-1, 6-0.
