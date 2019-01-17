Country moving towards real goal, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan is fast moving towards achieving its real destination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that the PTI government is fully committed to transform the country as an Islamic welfare state.

In a statement issues here Wednesday, the chief minister said a comprehensive strategy is being implemented to deal with the present-day challenges and reforms have also been made to rectify the system. He said the PTI government will improve the working of the institutions and such holistic reforms will be introduced which will directly benefit the common man. He said that provision of job opportunities as well as new houses is a part of PTI agenda and suitable places are being identified for the construction of houses for the homeless. We will fulfil the promises made with the people, he added.

The chief minister said that bringing relief in the lives of the people is the real social revolution and performance of health, education, agriculture and other social sectors is being improved through sustained reforms.

Meanwhile, the government is also working to improve the quality of life of the people living in remote and backward areas. As compared to the past, the development process will not be limited to a few big cities and its scope is being extended to small cities as well. The establishment of a society based on socio-economic justice will fulfil the dream of change.

Usman Buzdar said that some unscrupulous elements are afraid of change while outdated and obsolete system had given nothing to the people except problems. The old system will have to be changed to improve the lives of the common man. We will fulfil the expectations of the general public by improving the quality of governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chief minister concluded.

grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep grief over the death of Mazhar Abbas Raan, MPA. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and paid rich tributes to the socio-political services of the late MPA. Mazhar Abbas Raan has rendered invaluable services for the development of his area and performed praiseworthy services as a parliamentarian. He was a seasoned politician as well.

He prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity. report: Usman Buzdar has sought a detailed report from RPO DG Khan about an explosion outside a shop in Rojhan area of Rajanpur. He expressed a deep grief over the death of a person and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.