Can’t arrest Zardari, Faryal, Murad upon any minister’s wish: NAB

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday stated that former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah cannot be arrested upon any minister’s wish.

The NAB spokesman's statement came after Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry continued to demand arrest of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders in the fake accounts and money laundering case. The probe body said that it has not received any attested copies of the Supreme Court verdict yet and the law will take precedence under the light of the sentences.

In the statement, the NAB spokesman said that the Bureau believed in working under the law and Constitution and legal strategies need time and diligence. The spokesman stated the Bureau has summoned interviews and statements of Fawad Chaudhry from Pemra to ascertain it does not impact or influence the decisions.

On January 15, the information minister in his brief chat with a journalist called the Sindh government a gas balloon, which can be exploded anytime by the PTI. "We have ended the monopoly of the Omni group in Sindh," he said. "Zardari and Faryal Talpur should be arrested for further probe in the money laundering cases."

Fawad Chaudhry alleged that the beneficiaries of fake accounts live in the Bilawal House. He also warned the government will take "practical steps" if the PPP leadership failed to bring any change in Sindh.

Sources in the NAB said the Bureau was also not happy with the statements of the information minister with regard the ongoing probe in the helicopter case against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak and other officials. The spokesman said the NAB rejects any pressure and assured that its all investigations are taken to logical conclusion by strictly adhering to law of the land so that justice could be done.