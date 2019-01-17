Man pours ‘toxic material’ into wife’s throat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Man Wednesday allegedly poured toxic material into the throat of his wife over a domestic dispute. The family of Iram told reporters at the DHQ hospital that she was often tortured by her husband Saqlain since her marriage four years back. They said on the day of incident he tortured her and poured toxic material into her throat. Police are investigating.
