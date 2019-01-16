Buzdar approves Lahore Ring Road Council budget

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting of Lahore Ring Road Authority and Lahore Ring Road Council at his office here Tuesday.

The meeting approved budget of Lahore Ring Road Council for the year 2018-19 besides approving the revised budget of 2017-18. The chief minister approved the Southern Loop III project of Lahore Ring Road and the meeting also approved starting the land acquisition for Southern Loop IV project.

The meeting decided to upgrade the scale of junior patrolling officers from Grade-9 to Grade-11. The chief minister directed that relevant steps should be taken according to rules. The rationalisation of posts of Lahore Ring Road Authority was approved as well. This would help to save more than Rs45 million.

Usman Buzdar said that Southern Loop III project should be completed through public private partnership mode and added that completion of this project would connect Lahore Ring Road with the Multan Road and people will enjoy best travel facilities due to this project, he added.

He directed that technical issues pertaining to the Southern Loop III project should be resolved at the earliest and transparent bidding should be conducted in accordance with relevant rules.

The public private partnership model will be further extended, he added. Commissioner Lahore Division, who is also the Chairman of Lahore Ring Road Authority, gave a detailed briefing about the organisational performance, budget and other relevant matters.