close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 16, 2019

China, Canada diplomatic row escalates with death sentence

World

AFP
January 16, 2019

BEIJING: A diplomatic spat between Beijing and Ottawa intensified on Tuesday as Canada warned its citizens of the risk of “arbitrary enforcement” of laws in China after a Canadian drug suspect was sentenced to death. The Canadian government updated its travel advice hours after a court in northeast China sentenced Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, 36, to death at a retrial after his previous 15-year prison term was deemed too lenient. The punishment was handed down amid a clash between Ottawa and Beijing over Canada’s arrest of a top executive from telecom giant Huawei last month on a US extradition request related to Iran sanctions violations.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World