Indian citizen jailed for betting in BPL

DHAKA: A mobile court on Tuesday handed a one month jail to an Indian citizen in relation to illegal betting during Bangladesh Premier League matches that were held at the Sylhet International Stadium.The executive magistrate Mohammad Mainul Hossain Chowdhury said that they have handed the punishment after he was found guilty of illegal betting.

“He was an Indian citizen and he was betting from here. We could not receive any kind of documents like passport or any other thing from him. He could not speak Bengali and he could only speak Hindi. He admitted his offence and said that he won’t repeat this kind of a mistake further,” he added.