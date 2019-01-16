close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
January 16, 2019

Indian citizen jailed for betting in BPL

Sports

A
Agencies
January 16, 2019

DHAKA: A mobile court on Tuesday handed a one month jail to an Indian citizen in relation to illegal betting during Bangladesh Premier League matches that were held at the Sylhet International Stadium.The executive magistrate Mohammad Mainul Hossain Chowdhury said that they have handed the punishment after he was found guilty of illegal betting.

“He was an Indian citizen and he was betting from here. We could not receive any kind of documents like passport or any other thing from him. He could not speak Bengali and he could only speak Hindi. He admitted his offence and said that he won’t repeat this kind of a mistake further,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports