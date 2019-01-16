close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

Three Pak players achieve career-best Test rankings

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 16, 2019

LAHORE: Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf and Imam-ul-Haq have attained career-best rankings in latest update of ICC Test Player Rankings on Tuesday. South Africa fast bowler Duanne Olivier also reached a career-best 24th position in after another stellar performance in the final Test in Johannesburg, which his side won by 107 runs to complete a 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam has moved up five places to a career-best 20th position and Asad Shafiq is not far behind after inching up one slot to 23rd place. Openers Imam-ul-Haq (up 23 places to 73rd) and Shan Masood (up two places to 63rd) have also reached career-best positions.

Among their bowlers, M Amir has gained three slots to reach 31st position while other fast bowler Faheem Ashraf has lifted 48 slots to a career-best 58th position after finishing with six wickets in the match. Spinner Shadab Khan has also reached a career-best place after gaining 23 places to reach 78th in the list.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports