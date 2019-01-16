Three Pak players achieve career-best Test rankings

LAHORE: Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf and Imam-ul-Haq have attained career-best rankings in latest update of ICC Test Player Rankings on Tuesday. South Africa fast bowler Duanne Olivier also reached a career-best 24th position in after another stellar performance in the final Test in Johannesburg, which his side won by 107 runs to complete a 3-0 series sweep over Pakistan.

For Pakistan, Babar Azam has moved up five places to a career-best 20th position and Asad Shafiq is not far behind after inching up one slot to 23rd place. Openers Imam-ul-Haq (up 23 places to 73rd) and Shan Masood (up two places to 63rd) have also reached career-best positions.

Among their bowlers, M Amir has gained three slots to reach 31st position while other fast bowler Faheem Ashraf has lifted 48 slots to a career-best 58th position after finishing with six wickets in the match. Spinner Shadab Khan has also reached a career-best place after gaining 23 places to reach 78th in the list.