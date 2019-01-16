Indian temple trailblazer beaten by mother-in-law

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India: One of the two women who infuriated Hindu traditionalists by entering a revered shrine in India was attacked by her mother-in-law on Tuesday as soon as she returned home after days on the run, police said.

Kanakadurga, 39, had been in hiding since she made history by setting foot in the Sabarimala temple on January 2 along with Bindu Ammini, sparking days of unrest in the southern state of Kerala.

Sabarimala, set on top of a hill in a tiger reserve, is dedicated to the celibate deity Ayyappa, and followers believe letting in women of menstruating age goes against his wishes. A September ruling by India´s Supreme Court that all women could enter the temple angered devotees, including supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who was in Kerala on Tuesday -- and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

After moving to more than 10 different safe houses, Kanakadurga, who uses only one name, returned home on Tuesday morning, only to be attacked by the enraged relative -- reportedly with a stick.

A complaint had been registered against the mother-in-law for "voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means" and "wrongful restraint", reports said. Kanakadurga, a government employee, was admitted to a hospital in the nearby city of Malappuram where protesters had begun gathering and chanting slogans.