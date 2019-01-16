close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
January 16, 2019

‘Pakistan likely to host $200,000 squash event’

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan is likely to host a $200,000 event this year after successfully organising four high-prize international squash events in 2018, a source told ‘The News’. “The sponsors of Pakistan Open have informed the squash authorities of the country that they are ready to enhance the prize money of Pakistan Open 2019 edition to $200,000,” said the source.

Professional Squash Association (PSA) last year allowed Pakistan to host such big events with foreign participation.Pakistan hosted $30,000 Pakistan CoAS International in September, $20,000 DHA Cup in November, and $50,000 Pakistan Open and $20,000 13th CNS Championship in December.

