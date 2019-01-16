Shahbaz’s century helps Quetta post big total

KARACHI: Shahbaz Khan blasted unbeaten 136 to enable Quetta to post 305-4 in their first innings in the stipulated 83 overs on the first day of their second round Group B three-day outing of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II against Dera Murad Jamali here at NBP Sports Complex on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old, Pishin-born left-handed Shahbaz smashed 16 fours in his solid 201-ball knock after Quetta were invited to bat first. He was well assisted by 30-year-old Quetta-born first-class cricketer Shahzad Khan Tareen (69) and Abdul Hanan (45).

Tareen smacked six fours in his 178-ball fifty. The left-handed Hanan struck five fours in his 67-ball effort.

Nasir Khan, Saleem Mal and Ahmer Aziz got one wicket each.

DM Jamali were 12 without loss in their first innings, in response, at stumps.

Raweed Khan and Raza Asghar are supervising the match.

In the other show of the same group, here at UBL Sports Complex, Larkana were reeling at 99-5 in their first innings after dismissing Abbottabad for 244. Asif Babar struck 39 off 35 balls, smashing five fours and one six. Fawad Malook got 2-17.

After being invited to bat first, Aitzaz Habib made a good contribution of 77 to enable Abbottabad to post a reasonable total in their first innings in 59.1 overs. Aitzaz smashed ten fours and one six in his 101-ball knock. Sajjad Ali hammered 39-ball 55 with nine fours. Imran Shah chipped in with 39, which included five fours. Faraz Aziz was the pick of the bowlers with 5-59. Muzammil Ali and Ali Asghar got two wickets each.

Aziz-ur-Rehman and Rashid Khan are supervising the show.

In a Group A game, at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Khurram Shehzad’s lethal bowling put Faisalabad on the front foot against Sialkot.

Khurram picked 7-55 to dismiss Sialkot for only 101 in their first innings in 34.1 overs after being asked to bat first by Faisalabad skipper Misbah-ul-Haq. Abdullah Shafiq scored 43 off 63 balls, hitting six fours.

Stumper Shakeel Ansar made 22 off 41 balls, striking four hits to the fence.

Khurram was backed by discarded Test pacer Ehsan Adil, who captured 2-16.

Faisalabad, in response, were 97-4 with Misbah-ul-Haq on 37. The former Pakistan captain, who will represent Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL next month, had struck six fours from 86 deliveries. Abu Bakar Khan hammered 37 off 43 deliveries, smacking eight fours. Fast bowler Mohammad Ali got 2-30.