Aurangzeb elected as PBA chairman

KARACHI: On completion of the term of Aftab Manzoor as chairman of the Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA), Muhammad Aurangzeb, president & chief executive officer of Habib Bank Limited, has been unanimously elected as PBA chairman, a statement said on Tuesday.

The PBA elections were held in Karachi on Monday.

Aurangzeb joined HBL on April 30, 2018 as the president & chief executive officer. He has an overall international banking experience of over 30 years, working at senior management positions with leading global banks, it added.

The Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) represents the financial institutions regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan and its main objective is to coordinate the efforts of the banking industry and to share a common vision of progress and development with its members, it said.



