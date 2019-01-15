close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

Dacoit injured, 3 arrested during encounter

National

HAFIZABAD: An alleged dacoit was injured while his three accomplices were arrested after an encounter with Vanike Tarar police on Monday.

According to the police, Aftab Hussain, Altaf Hussain and their two accomplices allegedly stole fish worth Rs 2 million from the fish farm of Umar Hayat at Kharak village on Sunday night. After registering a case, the police raided the hideouts of the accused to arrest them. On seeing the police, the accused opened fire at the police party, which was retaliated. As a result, one alleged dacoit was injured while his three accomplices were arrested by the police.

