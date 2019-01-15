12 held for selling, flying kites

SIALKOT: Police on Monday arrested 12 people on the charge of flying and selling kites. Civil Lines police arrested Junaid and recovered 30 kites while Hajipura

police arrested Jawad from Alam Chowk, Nekapura police nabbed Tanvir from Behlul Dana, Uggoki police arrested Shahid from Adalatgarha, Muradpur police nabbed Hamid Ali and Naveed from Harar village and Kotli Loharan police arrested Waseem, Nadeem, Ahsan, Bilal, Faraz and Arslan from Kharta Syedan village. The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

15 GAMBLERS HELD: Police have arrested 15 gamblers and recovered stake money from them. On a tip-off, the police raided a den at Mohallah Muhammadpura and arrested the alleged gamblers, including Iftikhar, Khalid, Rafiq, Nawaz, Boota, Abdul Ghafoor, Gulfam, Abdul Basir, Zaheer Akram, Mushtaq, Siddique, Manzar Naseem, Zaheer, Qasim Ali and Aziz. The police also recovered Rs 137,885 stake money from them.

VALUABLES LOOTED: Three dacoity incidents were reported here on Monday. Zahid Qureshi was on his way by a car on Ghazi Road when two dacoits snatched Rs 10,000 and a cellphone whileYaqoob Ahmed was deprived of Rs 3,000 and important documents by three motorcyclists at Pindi Pajoran village. Asghar Ali’s car (LEC-3180) was stolen from Ward No 6 in the limits of Cantt police.