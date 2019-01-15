tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: Yet another degree college for girls in the district is going to begin classes in the current academic session after the Communications and Works Department handed over the newly constructed building to the KP Higher Education Department after a delay of five years on Monday.
“The handing and taking over of the college building was delayed for almost five years but we finally succeeded to give it to the department concerned. The staff would be hired soon.
MANSEHRA: Yet another degree college for girls in the district is going to begin classes in the current academic session after the Communications and Works Department handed over the newly constructed building to the KP Higher Education Department after a delay of five years on Monday.
“The handing and taking over of the college building was delayed for almost five years but we finally succeeded to give it to the department concerned. The staff would be hired soon.