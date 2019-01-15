Indian kabaddi team leaves for home

LAHORE: Indian kabaddi team departed for home country on Monday morning after featuring in 4-day International Kabaddi Taakra tournament. Pakistan Greens, Whites and Iran were the other participating teams of International Kabaddi Taakra. Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) Secretary General Rana Sarwar, Ramzan Ghumman and Tournament Director Shahid Faqeer Virk saw off the Indian team. While talking before their departure, Indian kabaddi captain Partap Singh and Manager Guldeep Singh thanked Punjab govt, Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation for extending warm hospitality and respect during their stay in Pakistan. Indian kabaddi captain and manager also expressed their satisfaction on all arrangements of the tournament and security situation.