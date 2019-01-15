close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

PSL’s governing council holds 6th meeting

Sports

LAHORE: The sixth meeting of the Pakistan Super League Governing Council was held at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore on Monday. PCB and franchise representatives engaged in constructive discussions covering a wide variety of aspects related to the league. Franchise representatives were provided with a comprehensive projection of revenues for HBL PSL 2019. The Governing Council reviewed the ticketing strategy for HBL PSL 2019 in detail. It was noted that PCB has put in place elaborate plans to facilitate fans across the five venues in UAE and Pakistan.

