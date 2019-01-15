close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
January 15, 2019

A clean sweep

Newspost

South Africa sealed a 3-0 win after Pakistan’s cricket team failed to put up a fight in the last Test match. Our national team is currently touring South Africa and has, so far, performed poorly in all fields. The batsmen have performed the worst and were not able to stay on the pitch and chase the target. Even the performance of senior players has disappointed both critics and cricket fans. People who play street cricket could have performed better than our international players who, even after consecutive losses, are not willing to show improvements.

While winning and losing is part of the game, our team can at least fight until the last ball. Cricket fans want to watch some good and exciting cricket. The PCB should take immediate notice of situation and figure out the reason for such a shameful defeat in the test series. The PCB should also remove players who do not perform well in any format of the game.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad

