Commerce matters

I am a student of BBA and have recently joined a reputed university in Larkana. A couple of days ago, we had our first introductory class in which students introduced themselves. Approximately 95 percent of the students were from medical or engineering background. Only my friends and I were those who completed their HSC in commerce.

The reason why many students don’t take commerce subjects in high school is that the government has neglected this field. This can be gauged from the fact that there is only one commerce college in Larkana. Finance is an important field that plays a big role in the country’s economic development. The authorities should consider establishing commerce colleges in all cities to help students have the basic knowledge of the field.

Hazar Khan

Sukkur