Gas prices

The finance minister has recently said that the recent surge in prices of natural gas and electricity is only for the rich and not for the middle class.
The respected minister should define the two classes for the clarity of general public so that the already oppressed middle class is not burdened anymore in Naya Pakistan.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
