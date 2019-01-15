Fix the fares

This is to draw the attention of the Sindh government to an important issue. Rickshaw drivers are running their vehicles without a fare meter and often demand high fares for small distances. Fare meters have all but disappeared from the auto-rickshaws of Karachi, even though the Motor Vehicle Ordinance strictly prohibits the operation of public transport vehicles that do not have such meters installed.

Due to lack of public transport in Karachi, many people travel by rickshaw. But this mode of transport is not economical and the poor can’t even think of travelling by it, even in emergency situations. The relevant authorities must give clear instruction to all rickshaw drivers to install meter and charge fare according to the exact meter reading.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi