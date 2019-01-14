close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

Security in Lahore put on high alert

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

LAHORE: Security in the provincial metropolis was put on high alert to thwart any untoward incident. Additional SPs reviewed security arrangements, visited churches and sensitive buildings in their respective areas, following the directions of DIG Operations. DIG further directed to deploy snipers at the rooftops of sensitive churches besides effective patrolling around churches by the Dolphin Squad and PRU.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan