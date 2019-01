QAT GRADE II

Faisalabad get first innings lead points

By Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Faisalabad earned first innings lead points against AJK in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II match at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Sunday.

When the stumps were drawn for the final day, AJK were 162-2 in the second innings after conceding 47 runs first innings lead. AJK managed 311-8 and Faisalabad, in reply, scored 358 with Abu Bakhar Khan (106) playing well.

Scores in brief: At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: AJK Region 311-8 in 83 overs (Babar Khaliq 109, Naved Malik 51; Waqas Maqsood 5-46, Ehsan Adil 2-60) and 165-2 in 53 overs (Husnain Sameer 62 not out, Usman Maroof 58). Faisalabad Region 358 all out in 82.3 overs (Abu Bakar Khan 106, Waqas Maqsood 51 not out; Naqash Basharat 3-92, Shadab Majeed 3-111, Inzamam-ul-Haq 2-73).

At Mirpur Stadium, AJK: Bahawalpur Region 173 all out in 64.4 overs (Muhammad Umair 59 not out; Bilawal Bhatti 5-49, Atif Jabbar 3-38) and 85-4 in 37.2 overs (Adeel Basit 56 not out; Muhammad Ali 2-23). Sialkot Region 150 all out in 54.1 overs (Abdullah Shafiq 45; Muhammad Irfan 5-57, Attaullah 5-65).

At NBP Stadium, Karachi: Quetta Region 64 all out in 35.1 overs (Bismillah Khan 19; Arshad Iqbal 4-12, Fawad Malook 3-9, Himayat Ullah 2-12)and 279 all out in 104.2 overs (Shahbaz Khan 112, Abdul Hanan 41, Bismillah Khan 38; Kamran Ghulam 3-55, Himayat Ullah 3-61, Fawad Malook 2-37). Abbottabad Region 245 all out in 76.2 overs (Imran Shah 84, Fawad Malook 54; Aziz Ullah 4-49, Mohiuddin 3-40) and 99-5 in 21.4 overs (Kamran Ghulam 36; Mohiuddin 2-19, Gohar Faiz 2-32).

At UBL Ground, Karachi: Larkana Region 143 all out in 70 overs (Habib Shah 40; Muhammad Asghar 4-50, Fawad Alam 3-10, Mir Hamza 3-37) and 106 all out in 48.3 overs (Habib Ullah 27; Ashiq Ali 6-15, Muhammad Asghar 2-36). Karachi Region Blues 262 all out in 82.4 overs (Ramiz Aziz 113; Ali Asghar 5-103, Faraz Aziz 4-67).