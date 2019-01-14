close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
January 14, 2019

FDE to set up new colleges, schools

Islamabad

A
APP
January 14, 2019

Islamabad : Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has principally decided to expand the project of establishing new educational institutions including three model colleges and six schools in the federal capital.

Talking to this agency, an official of the FDE said that the overhauling work in the already established educational institutions would also be initiated.

The summary for the establishment and renovation of educational institutions has been sent to the planning division for approval.

The official said that the project would help to achieve the target for mitigating the out of school children ratio under new educational policy.

Last year, several students could not get admissions in the schools due to lack of space, however; with the establishment of new institutions maximum number of children would be able to get benefit from public sector institutions, he remarked. The first Model College would be established in Margalla Town, while second in the sector G-13, and third in G-14 whereas out of these, one college would be allocated for girls and the remaining two for boys,” the FDE official said. Under the said above project, besides establishment of new class rooms, water projects and wash rooms would also be constituted, he added.

