Mon Jan 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

SZABMU gets another interim head

Islamabad

Islamabad : With no let-up in adhocism, the first government medical university of the federal capital has got another acting head.

President Dr Arif Alvi appoints a senior officer of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Iqbal Memon, the acting vice-chancellor of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University.

The development comes around three months after the retirement of Dr Abid Farooqi, who had headed the university on a temporary basis since first and only permanent SZABMU VC Dr Javed Akram quit in January 2018 on the completion of four years term in office.

