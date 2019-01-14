SZABMU gets another interim head

Islamabad : With no let-up in adhocism, the first government medical university of the federal capital has got another acting head.

President Dr Arif Alvi appoints a senior officer of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Iqbal Memon, the acting vice-chancellor of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University.

The development comes around three months after the retirement of Dr Abid Farooqi, who had headed the university on a temporary basis since first and only permanent SZABMU VC Dr Javed Akram quit in January 2018 on the completion of four years term in office.