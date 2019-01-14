close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 14, 2019

Naseem in last 8 of National U-18 Snooker

Sports

January 14, 2019

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pjb) got better of Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) 4-0 to move into the quarterfinals of the Jubilee Insurance National Under-18 Snooker Championship here at the PSB Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad Naseem won 79-51, 56-23, 73-62, 60-21. Other seeded players also moved ahead to the last eight stage following wins on Sunday.

Results: Ahsan Yousuf (Pjb) bt Sajjad Abdullah (KP) 4-3 (81-28, 43-45, 67-17, 65-15, 39-49, 40-79, 85-12); Kamran Albert Masih (KP) bt Faisal Ibrar Kiyani (Isb) 4-2 (58-35, 25-54, 47-34, 23-59, 63-50, 64-19); Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pjb) bt Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) 4-0 (79-51, 56-23, 73-62, 60-21); Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Muhammad Faisal (Pjb) 4-1 (95-43, 85-26, 82-35, 41-52, 73-49); Shaikh Muhammad Mudassir (Pjb) bt Shaikh Qamber (Sindh) 4-0 (58-18, 50-40, 61-37, 21-60); Shehryar Khan (Sindh) bt Sheraz Raza (Sindh) 4-1

(64-14, 61-17, 81-51, 53-76, 62-40); Shahzaib Malik (Pjb) bt Muhammad Rafiq (KP) 4-3 (35-80, 68-55, 110-11, 105-24, 41-80, 27-65, 76-44)

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports