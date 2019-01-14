Naseem in last 8 of National U-18 Snooker

Our correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pjb) got better of Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) 4-0 to move into the quarterfinals of the Jubilee Insurance National Under-18 Snooker Championship here at the PSB Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad Naseem won 79-51, 56-23, 73-62, 60-21. Other seeded players also moved ahead to the last eight stage following wins on Sunday.

Results: Ahsan Yousuf (Pjb) bt Sajjad Abdullah (KP) 4-3 (81-28, 43-45, 67-17, 65-15, 39-49, 40-79, 85-12); Kamran Albert Masih (KP) bt Faisal Ibrar Kiyani (Isb) 4-2 (58-35, 25-54, 47-34, 23-59, 63-50, 64-19); Muhammad Naseem Akhtar (Pjb) bt Shehryar Abbas (Pjb) 4-0 (79-51, 56-23, 73-62, 60-21); Umer Khan (Pjb) bt Muhammad Faisal (Pjb) 4-1 (95-43, 85-26, 82-35, 41-52, 73-49); Shaikh Muhammad Mudassir (Pjb) bt Shaikh Qamber (Sindh) 4-0 (58-18, 50-40, 61-37, 21-60); Shehryar Khan (Sindh) bt Sheraz Raza (Sindh) 4-1

(64-14, 61-17, 81-51, 53-76, 62-40); Shahzaib Malik (Pjb) bt Muhammad Rafiq (KP) 4-3 (35-80, 68-55, 110-11, 105-24, 41-80, 27-65, 76-44)