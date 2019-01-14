tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The federal government is going to present a mini budget by the end of the current month. This announcement has only enhanced people’s worries regarding abrupt changes in taxes.
Instead of presenting a mini budget for the period of only five remaining months of the current financial year, the government should present the regular budget a little early. It can even propose April 1 to be the first day of a fiscal year – as practised in other countries.
Fayyaz Mahmood ( Lahore )
The federal government is going to present a mini budget by the end of the current month. This announcement has only enhanced people’s worries regarding abrupt changes in taxes.
Instead of presenting a mini budget for the period of only five remaining months of the current financial year, the government should present the regular budget a little early. It can even propose April 1 to be the first day of a fiscal year – as practised in other countries.
Fayyaz Mahmood ( Lahore )