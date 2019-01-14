close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
January 14, 2019

Mini budget

Newspost

January 14, 2019

The federal government is going to present a mini budget by the end of the current month. This announcement has only enhanced people’s worries regarding abrupt changes in taxes.

Instead of presenting a mini budget for the period of only five remaining months of the current financial year, the government should present the regular budget a little early. It can even propose April 1 to be the first day of a fiscal year – as practised in other countries.

Fayyaz Mahmood ( Lahore )

